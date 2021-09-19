Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Rises By 41.7%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

