Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Rises By 38.0%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 916,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

