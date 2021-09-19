Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Increases By 100.0%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Medacta Group stock remained flat at $$123.50 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

