Short Interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Declines By 40.8%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MOXC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 441,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,637. Moxian has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moxian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provides internet marketing services

