Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Increases By 36.8%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 452,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

