Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Declines By 33.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 778,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

