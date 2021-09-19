Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Decreases By 26.5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 650,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

