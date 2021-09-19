Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Decreases By 26.9%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Novation Companies

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

