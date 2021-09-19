Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 50.0%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,322. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

