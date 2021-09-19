Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Decreases By 50.3%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

