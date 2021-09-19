Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Grows By 88.9%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$132.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $136.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSPSF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

