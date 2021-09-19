Short Interest in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expands By 40.7%

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $464.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.