Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Increases By 52.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TOPCF stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

