Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 103.1%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Get UCB alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UCBJY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.