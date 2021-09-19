Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Drops By 28.8%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of UBAAF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Urbana has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

About Urbana

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

