Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Declines By 45.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,170,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 43,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,015,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

