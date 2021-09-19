Short Interest in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Drops By 33.5%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 172,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of VENA opened at $10.01 on Friday. Venus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $217,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $498,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

