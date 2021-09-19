Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Declines By 27.3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

WINT stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). Sell-side analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

