Short Interest in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Drops By 48.5%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Zanite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

