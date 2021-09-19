Short Interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rises By 66.5%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 1,791,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

