Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHWDY remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Friday. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Showa Denko K.K. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

