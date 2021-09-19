Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.86

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.86 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.34.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

