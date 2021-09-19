Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

SBTX stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,948 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 173,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

