Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 15,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares in the company, valued at C$946,485.07.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00.

TSE SVM opened at C$5.28 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.15 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

