Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPGS remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,703. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.