Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $87,378.87 and approximately $26.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022017 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,036,676 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.