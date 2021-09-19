Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,248 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.