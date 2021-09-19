Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

