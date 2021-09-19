Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

