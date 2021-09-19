Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.47 Million in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.82. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

