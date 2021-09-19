Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.98.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.