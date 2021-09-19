Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.25

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 19503792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $549,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,979,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

