Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

