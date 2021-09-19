Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

