Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

