S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.67. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

