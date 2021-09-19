Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. 42,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,080. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 and have sold 49,258 shares worth $246,351. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

