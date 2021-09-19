Splintershards Hits Market Cap of $34.05 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $2.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.