Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 545,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,134. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

