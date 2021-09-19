Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,359,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

