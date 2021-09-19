Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,912,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

