Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after buying an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,415. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

