Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.