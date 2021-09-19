SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

