STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $144.16, but opened at $141.01. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $142.03, with a volume of 1,623 shares.

Specifically, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,023 shares of company stock valued at $37,906,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 181.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 70.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

