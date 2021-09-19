Stafi Price Up 8.7% This Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and $149.33 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

