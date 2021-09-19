Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 69,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,665,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

