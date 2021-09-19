Starbase (STAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $615,098.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Starbase has a market cap of $672,513.62 and $615,098.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00129542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046395 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.