State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Shares of MANH opened at $156.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.06. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

