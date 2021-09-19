State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

